Funny Custom Design

Personalized Chef Apron For Men

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

65% cotton twill and 35% polyester. Get a Little Messy – These premium kitchen aprons are crafted with a cotton twill/polyester blend, making them durable and great for cooking clothes clean. Great Customizable Gift – Each bistro apron can be personalized with your specific name or words, making them a great gift for BBQ lovers and kitchen chefs alike! Dual Front Pockets – The Hot4TShirts chef’s apron boasts dual front pockets perfect for carrying kitchen accessories, utensils, or other small essentials. Premier Visual Graphic – Every funny apron for men boasts a heat transfer vinyl logo, making it more durable for long-term wear and use. These breathable BBQ grill aprons are 28” long and 24” wide to provide superior clothing coverage in the kitchen or over the grill.