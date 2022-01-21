SundaySomeone

Personalized Boxers

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

🙃Why choose my family's panties? 1. Our designs are loved and affirmed by our customers in general, and our professional designers will tailor the designs according to the unique ideas of our customers. 2. We use soft and breathable fabric for customization, which is safe and secure in wearing and health. 3. In our daily life, underwear is our necessary intimate clothing, when you are worried about choosing a gift, consider our personalized underwear as a unique and exclusive gift to the people you care about! Imagine if your date was wearing underwear with your face printed on it, wouldn't that be the same as you being by his side all the time? 🙃How do I personalize my underwear? 1. Add a shopping cart and checkout. 2. Send us your customized photo through the contact window. 3. Once you receive the photo, we will start the customization process. 🙃How long will it take to receive my product after I place an order? 1. After receiving the order and custom photos, it usually takes 3-4 business days for us to complete the exclusive customization. 2. When the product is submitted for shipment, it usually takes 7-8 business days to complete the delivery. At the same time you will receive a reminder email with the waybill number and other information, so that you can check the status of the package at any time. Tip: If you encounter COVID-19, snowstorm, shopping busy season and other external uncontrollable factors, the parcel will be affected in transport resulting in slow logistics, usually need to wait another 3-4 days or so can be delivered, if it takes too long or did not receive the parcel can contact us to help you check. We are always at your service! 🔹Product details -Designed for fashion men, stylish and personalized. -100% Polyester. Lightweight fabrication for a comfortable fit. -Covered black nylon elastic waistband ensures consistent comfort throughout. -Two-sided fleece finish. -Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL. -Machine wash: cold (max 40℃ or 104℉); Non-chlorine; Iron with cover; Do not tumble dry; Avoid exposure to sunlight. -Rest assured that we will adjust the skin tone according to your photo. 😊Thank you for visiting us. If you have any question, feel free to contact us.