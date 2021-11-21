littlechook

Personalized Animal & Dinosaur Family Aprons

$26.73

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Pick your favourite from Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Pterodactyl, Sausage Dog, Labrador, Cat, Horse, Rabbit or Mouse. Personalise your apron with a choice of colour combinations: Red/Blue, Green/Orange, Orange/Sky Blue, Red/Purple or Pink/Turquoise. The flock print is soft but durable and the apron is machine washable. Just add the name you would like printed in the notes to seller at checkout. Child's Apron: 72cms long and 55 cms wide. Fits 6 - 13 years. Toddler Apron: 50 cms long and 34 cms wide. Fits 2 -5 years. Adult - size medium. I print all the aprons by hand in my London home studio.