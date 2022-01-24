circleandsquaredecor

Personalized Acrylic Star Map With Wood Stand

This is a custom star map professionally printed directly on 1/4" Clear Acrylic. Create an art piece for any special moment that you love. Unlike all the digital DIY items out there, we make this from start to finish for you! We ship this acrylic star chart directly to you and include the stand to display it. Enjoy having that special moment displayed in your home without having to put in all the effort of going to the store, print shop, picking up, etc. This custom star chart brings a unique and personal touch to any room in your home, whether it be your bedroom, living room, hallway, or office! This personalized star map is a great gift idea for an anniversary gift, wedding gift, a just because gift, the list goes on. Especially perfect for Mother's Day , Valentine's Day , other holidays! *𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝* Size of the main acrylic star map pictured is 5x5. Other sizes available. Please note that the dimensions for the size are for the acrylic itself. The wood stand is slightly larger in order to hold it. The lettering will automatically be the cursive style shown in pictures and be black unless otherwise requested. We recommend using black lettering for the blonde wood and white lettering for the walnut wood. Clear maps will automatically be printed in the same color as the text unless otherwise requested. We include up to one of custom text of your choosing! Some ideas are....names, coordinates, under the sky, when we met, when our stars aligned, date, etc. The 2nd line is reserved for the date - it will be formatted as pictured unless otherwise requested. The 3rd line is reserved for the location, it will be formatted as pictured unless otherwise requested. Message me if you want to customize it in a different way than already offered! We do custom projects all the time. Some ideas on your custom lines of text: • Recipient name(s) "Gracie and Camden" or "Rosie Jo" • "The Night We Met" • "Our Wedding Day" • A favorite quote • "The Night You Were Born" • "The Stars Aligned" • "A Star Is Born" • "The Night We Became One" • "The Day We Said I Do" • "The Night We Made Our Vows" • "Forever Begins Here" PRODUCT DETAILS - Acrylic is a high quality, guaranteed defect free, 1/4" thick acrylic - Wood Stand: Blonde is Solid Oak Wood and Walnut is Walnut All Designs, Artwork & Illustrations are © Circle & Square decor. All rights reserved