GREAT MOTHER'S DAY GIFT! 8oz Personalized Soy Candle, hand made and scented with a with your choice of fragrance from our shop! These custom candles are perfect for Valentines Day, Birthdays, Weddings, Gifts for Mom or just to be cute! Pick from any of our amazing fragrances, and customize your candle with 20 gorgeous font styles for any name, message, quote or short sentence, if you're not sure just send us a message- we'll be happy to help :) Lids can be personalized at no additional cost. Hand Made and Designed In Knoxville, Tennessee. Candles ship in custom fit boxes with your chosen fragrance on the label. Silver Dollar Candle Co. Candles are handmade, hand poured, hand labeled and made with 100% Natural Soy Wax, expertly scented and made in small batches for the ultimate care and attention. Candle Features: Unlike Parrafin Candles, which release harmful toxins into the air, our Soy wax Candles burn cleanly. Expertly scented & hand-poured from our dedicated facility in Knoxville, TN 8oz: 40-55 hour average burn time Approx Size: 3” diameter by 3.9” tall, 8oz Flint Glass Container 16oz: 80-100 hour average burn time Approx Size: 3.2” diameter by 4.9” tall, 16oz Mason Jar Container Silver lid Hand Labeled Clean burning, natural soy wax Soy wax is grown in America and Supports American Soy Farmers 100% Cotton Wick (Lead/Zinc/Heavy Metal free) | Many larger candle retailers use wicks with metal cores to maintain rigidity. Our wicks are 100% Cotton and do not release any heavy metals into the air.