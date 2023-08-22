Etsy Seller

Personalised Wooden Chess Set

HANDMADE WOODEN MAGNETIC TRAVELL CHESS SET If you’re a chess lover or looking for a personalized gift for someone who is, you’ll love this handmade wooden chess set. It’s not only a fun and challenging game, but also a stunning piece of art that you can customize with your own name or message. This chess set is crafted from high-quality wood (Sheesham Wood) that is smooth and durable. The chess pieces are magnetic, so they won’t fall off when you fold the board. The board is also engraved with your name or any message you want, making it a truly unique and special item. This chess set is perfect for travelers, as it’s foldable and compact. You can easily carry it in your backpack or suitcase, and play chess anywhere you go. It comes with a velvet pouch that protects the pieces from dust and scratches. This chess set has a classic and elegant design that will suit any style. You can display it on your coffee table, shelf, or desk, and impress your guests with your taste. It’s also a great way to improve your chess skills and have fun with your friends and family. This chess set is an ideal personalized gift for him or her, whether it’s for father’s day, mother’s day, birthday, anniversary, wedding, or any other occasion. It’s a thoughtful and meaningful gift that shows how much you care and appreciate them. They will love playing chess with this personalized engraved handmade wooden chess set that has their name on it. it is an ideal birthday gift, anniversary gift, wedding gift and gift for kids and chess lovers. Don’t miss this opportunity to get this amazing chess set for yourself or someone you love. Order yours today and enjoy the beauty and fun of this chess set! The chess board has been made in Sheesham wood on the darker side and boxwood on the lighter side. Complete set of 32 pieces + 2 Extra queens for a pawn promotion. The chess pieces have been fitted with a magnetic stud in the base and the board is fitted with a concealed Iron sheet. The chessboard folds into box of dimensions 7" x 3.5" x 2.5"/ 10" x 5" x 2.5" / 12" x 7" x 2.5" / 14" x 8" x 2.5". The box has been fixed with a soft casing with punched slots to put in chessmen. 1. Size when open- 5" x 5" x 1.2" / (12.7 cm x 12.7 cm x 3 cm) Size when Fold- 5" x 2.5" x 2.5" / (12.7 cm x 12.7 cm x 6.35 cm) 1. Size when open- 7" x 7" x 1.2" / (17.8 cm x 17.8 cm x 3 cm) Size when Fold- 7" x 3.5" x 2.5" / (17.8 cm x 8.9 cm x 6.35 cm) 2. Size when open- 10" x 10" x 1.2" / (25.4 cm x 25.4 cm x 3 cm) Size when Fold- 10" x 5" x 2.5" (25.4 cm x 12.7 cm x 6.35 cm) 3. Size when open- 12" x 12" x 1.2" / (30.4 cm x 30.4 cm X 3 cm) Size when Fold- 12" x 7" x 2.5" / (30.4 cm x 17.8 cm x 6.35 cm) 4. Size when open- 14" x 14" x 1.2" / (35.5 cm x 35.5 cm X 3 cm) Size when Fold- 14" x 8" x 2.5" / (35.5 cm x 20.3 cm x 6.35 cm) Chess 7" King size - 1.2 Inches Chess 10" King size - 1.8 Inches Chess 12" King Size - 2.2 Inches Chess 14" King Size - 2.75 Inches Chess 16" King Size - 3.5 Inches Chess 18" King Size - 3.75 Inches This magnetic chess is an upgraded travel version having magnetic pieces to avoid knocked off from their squares. Magnetic Chess is not so big and not too small and is ideal for traveling. And the foam storage slots keep the pieces secure and scratch-free. Its smooth surface of the board can withstand years of chess play and makes for an exceptional gift for your loved ones. Both kids and adults can play this timeless game. It also makes for an ideal gift for chess lovers and board gamer. Folding Chess Board: The chessboard features a clear pattern and foldable, could not be more convenient to carry and keep in place. Provides an excellent alternative entertainment to the electronic gadgets most kids are infatuated with these days. This premium quality wooden chess set with exquisite craftsmanship is definitely a great start for an intellectual hobby for both kids and adults Storage Slots: Each tournament Staunton chess piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans from carefully selected wood. Chessmen will be stored in the individual slot, no rattling, no lost pieces, keep your chess neat and orderly Anti-scratching: Smooth processing for each chess piece in order to lower the sound while moving, make sure the surface of the chessboard will not be scratched. Provides a quiet environment for your logical thinking. This chess board set is a good additional collection for any chess enthusiasts, recreational souvenirs to pass down generations. Start to play chess like a pro. Buy with confidence from a company based in India. We offer fast shipping worldwide from our store in Delhi, with a record time of delivery in 4 days to the USA Please contact us through Etsy Conversations. We take on custom, wholesale and bulk orders. Take pride in your purchase –you're making a difference in the lives of many! By purchasing our products, you are empowering women with jobs helping provide for their families and keep their children in school.