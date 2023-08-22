Etsy Seller

Personalised Tape Measure

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

PERSONALISED TAPE MEASURE The perfect Father's Day gift for the hardworking men in our lives! Every Dad or Grandpa needs their own personalised Tape Measure. Choose your saying and you have the perfect personalised gift. Tape measure is 8m in length and feature a durable rubberised case for non slip grip and include a belt clip for easy access as well as a thumb control lock. Available in 4 colours, yellow blue, green, orange _______________________ DETAILS Tape Measure is 8 meters ______________________________________ HOW TO ORDER 1. Choose your colour 2. Choose your saying 3. Enter the personalisation details ________________________________________ POSTAGE & HANDLING Our standard processing time 3-5 business days, plus postage time. Need your order sooner? Add express shipping when checking out. Your order will be expressed shipped to you. Once it leaves us will arrive quicker to you. All items are posted from Adelaide, South Australia. Standard postage times can be 2-10 business days. Express post 1-3 days depending on your location. If you require it even sooner, drop us a chat and we'll see what we can do! ________________________________________ REFUNDS & RETURNS Please note to due to the personalised nature of our products. No refunds will be given for change of mind. However, if you have an issue with a received item, we would be more than happy to assist. Please note all return postage costs are to be paid for by the buyer, and the item(s) are to be returned in the condition received. The buyer will be responsible for any loss of value due to damage in transit.