July

Personalised Drink Bottle – 500ml

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At July

Stay hydrated throughout your travels with this vacuum-insulated stainless steel drink bottle, keeping liquids hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. Its sleek design features a slip-proof matte coating that’s soft and smooth to touch. Holding 500ml, it’ll fit right in your bags and cup holders.