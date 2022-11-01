DesignedByLeanneShop

Personalised Cat Print

Make this beautiful print personal with your own cat(s), and even choose which plants they sit next to. This would make a thoughtful gift to that someone you know who’s obsessed with their felines. It would equally make a great home-piece for yourself to pay tribute to your little ones! Available as an 5 x 7 inch, A4 or A3 print. Also available as a digital copy for you to print at home here: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1151009855 If there are any particular cat colours or markings you don’t see as an option, send me a picture (preferably of their back) and I'll make it for you :) A perfect, unique gift for the holiday season. INTERNATIONAL digital print available here: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1151009855 -------------------------------------------------------- Features: - Printed on high quality 230GSM Matte Paper - 5x7 inch and A4 posted in a flat, hardback envelope - A3 is posted as a rolled print, and instructions on how to flatten your print will be provided - Unframed. The frame in the image is for display purposes only. - High Resolution 300dpi JPEG file for digital printable copy -------------------------------------------------------- How to order: 1) Select whether you would like a 5x7 inch, A4 or A3 print 2) Provide the personalisation information 3) Click "Add to Basket" 4) Complete your purchase 5) I will send you a preview of your image to make sure you are happy with it before the final image is printed. Please check your spam folder for this as I will print and send within 48 hours of purchase. -------------------------------------------------------- About my shop: My products are all handmade by me, featuring my hand drawn illustrations, from pen to paper to the Adobe Creative Suite. I started designing over 6 years ago as a part-time job at university while I studied Digital Arts, and I have now worked for a wide range of companies across the world. I love what I do and I love the idea that these prints I am making will bring meaning (and hopefully a smile!) to each individual receiving them. Have a browse, and find more you may like here: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DesignedByLeanneShop