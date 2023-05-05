Yarosi

Personal Wand Massager – New Special Edition Glow

NEW for 2020! The Special Edition GLOW IN THE DARK MASSAGER! Charge the massager in daylight or a very bright household light. Glow lasts for up to 30mins, the longer its charged by light the longer it will last in the dark! Have no more fears about finding the buttons, they are brightly lit with upgraded red lights to ensure you have full control. THE ORIGINAL & THE BEST HIGH POWERED CORDLESS MASSAGER. Don't be fooled by cheaper imitations with a smaller battery & motor. Buy the ORIGINAL YAROSI WAND with confidence, we are a top seller with dedicated USA Customer Support that rocks! We fix any issue, GUARANTEED! NO FUSS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Simply email our USA Customer Support Team and we will give you your MONEYBACK! THIS AMAZING LITTLE GUY DELIVERS POWER, BIG TIME! The Mini has an incredibly strong vibration and is the perfect gift for relieving sore muscle aches in the neck, shoulders hands & feet. It's a fantastic tool for removing tension headaches in the scalp too and awesome for post gym workout sports therapy! Includes a HANDY TRAVEL POUCH! 8 INTENSE SPEEDS & 20 AWESOME PATTERNS! The controls are super easy to use! There's a dizziying array of different speeds and patterns you can easily select. One charge of this wand LASTS FOR UP TO 3 HOURS! Did we mention it's also 100% WATERPROOF and WHISPER QUIET? IT'S MADE OF SILKY SMOOTH SILICONE that's 100% SAFE to use on the skin! This lightweight mini massager has a honeycomb grip so it's easy to keep hold of when in use. The pressure sensitive BENDABLE NECK is awesome for working the massager into your joints and muscles. A super soothing experience for both men and women.