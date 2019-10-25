HoMedics

Personal Ultrasonic Humidifier

$29.99 $14.49

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE FOR TRAVEL: The HoMedics Personal Ultrasonic Humidifier is small and lightweight. It measures just 9.75 inches on its longest side. It weighs just .65 lbs, so you will hardly notice a difference in your bag! Its compact size makes this a great humidifier for any small bedroom, dormitory, studio apartment or cubicle. It won’t take up much room on your work desk, and even has an included USB adapter that can plug into your computer WHISPER-QUIET OPERATION: The HoMedics Humidifier uses Ultrasonic technology to ensure your mister is operating effectively and silently. It creates a visible, cooling mist that humidifies your personal space. Don’t worry about disturbing your co-workers with noisy motors. It also features an auto shut-off feature that powers your humidifier down when it gets too low on water USES LESS THAN A CUP OF WATER: Save money by purchasing the HoMedics Personal Humidifier. Its small reservoir tank only uses 200 ML or 7/8 Cup of water. This portable humidifier gets up to a 4-hour runtime. It features a single-operation button. Move it from room to room or bring it with you when you travel. Using a humidifier has been known to reduce allergens in the air, prevent dry sore throats, reduce snoring, relieve dry eyes, and moisten dry skin SIMPLE INSTALLATION AND EASY TO CLEAN: TO INSTALL: Unplug and turned off the unit. Unscrew the cover from the reservoir. Fill the tank with clean, cool tap water. Replace the humidifier cover. Plug the unit in and press the power button. TO CLEAN: Remove the cover from the water reservoir. Wipe the reservoir with a soft cloth and rinse it with clean water. We suggest cleaning the water tank once every two to three weeks, depending on your water conditions WHAT’S INCLUDED WITH YOUR PURCHASE: Includes one HoMedics Personal Ultrasonic Mister. One AC Adaptor and USB Adaptor. Three FREE BONUS wick filters. One user’s manual. One year limited warranty HoMedics is committed to helping you create a healthy home environment to relax your body, de-stre