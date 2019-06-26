VANTAKOOL

Personal Space Air Conditioner

$42.99

Enjoy Cool, Clean Air, Anywhere! Multifunctional air cooler built in evaporative water filter, makes the warm and dirty air be cool,clean and comfortable around yourpersonal area. It is much cooler than desktop fan, more humid and energy efficient than air conditioner. The mini desktop cooler will be your ideal partner in this summer. TIPS: Add Ice Water And Fragrance: You can pour the water in the tank, even ice which could make cooler wind. Maximum 300ml water of the tank can be used for around 8 hours in highest shift.Add a drop of essential oil, smell pleasant. Moist And Clean Air: The portable cooler fan use a multilayer evaporative water filter, adopt the method of evaporation of water vapour to refrigerate, keeps your skin moisture or enjoy fresh air. 7 Colors LED:Water tank features with 7 colors LED, you can choose a variety of light colors to suit your mood. The LED lights can also be changed automatically in 7 colors. Whatever day or night, brings you freshness air at any moment. Power Via USB: Powered by USB cable to compatible with computers, laptops, portable chargers and other devices with USB output. It helps you save energy and use it conveniently anywhere, like office,home, kitchen,car and outdoor with a power bank. The power of the personal space air cooler is 10W, can work up to 4-5 hours supplied by a 5000mAh power bank. Package Includes: 1x Air Cooler 1x USB Power Cable 1x Instruction guide