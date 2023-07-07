LELO

Personal Moisturizer

$29.90 $21.00

Buy Now Review It

LUXURY AND TENDERNESS - this water based lubricant for women offers you a luxurious sensation that complements a solo or partnered experience with the body-safe ingredients WATER-BASED LUBRICANT FOR COUPLES - this fantastic product, water-based moisturizer is for safe use with silicone massagers and latex - you can use it safely with all LELO products COMPLETE PEACE OF MIND - LELO Personal Moisturizer uses an unscented, glycerine and paraben-free formula for total peace of mind and relaxation ENRICHED WITH ALOE VERA - this personal moisturizer and lubricant is pH balanced and fortified with aloe vera for a gentle feel and long-lasting moisture during your play time NON-STAINING FINISH - thanks to careful preparation and manufacturing, Personal Moisturizer has a non-greasy, non-staining finish safe for your skin or fabrics This dual-purpose, water-based moisturizer is perfect for use with your LELO products, your partner, or for enhanced sensations that add extra smoothness to your routine. Specially formulated to suit every moment, LELO personal Moisturizer is paraben-free, glycerin-free, and fragrance-free for comfortable use with all LELO devices. Its long-lasting, body-safe formula is enriched with aloe vera to provide non-greasy, non-staining lubrication when needed most.