A water-based lubricant and personal moisturizer that’s lightweight (not gloopy!) and yet still intensely cushioning and hydrating. LELO Personal Moisturiser is the little black dress of your lubricant wardrobe - suitable for use with silicone-based toys, with partners, for solo play or as a hydrator. There aren’t many situations that couldn’t use a little more LELO. With an elegant black casing that won’t draw any unwanted stares, LELO Personal Moisturiser won’t look astray on even the chicest of bedside tables. The LELO Personal Moisturiser is safe to use with: Silicone-based sex toys Latex condoms Will LELO Personal Moisturiser leave anything behind? No! As a non-greasy and non-staining formula, LELO Personal Moisturizer won’t leave marks behind on fabric or skin. Is LELO Personal Moisturizer really hydrating? It is! Fortified with Aloe Vera to boost its credentials as a true moisturiser, LELO Personal Moisturizer is great for all skin types and sensitivity levels. What isn’t included in the formulation of LELO Personal Moisturiser? Glycerine-free Oil-free Paraben-free