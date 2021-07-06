SHAALEK

Personal Mini Air Conditioner

$49.88

Buy Now Review It

【4 in 1 Portable Air Conditioner】The latest 4 in 1 personal air conditioner in 2021 can be used as a fan, humidifier, mini air conditioner and night light. Adding ice/water in the air cooler will bring you moist air and prevent your skin from drying out. 【3 Wind Speed and Low Noise】The personal air conditioner has 3 high, medium and low wind speeds, which can be switched as needed. Our air cooler has low noise and will not interfere with your sleep and work. 【2 / 4H Timed Energy-saving Air Conditioner】The personal portable air conditioner fan has a timer function (2 / 4H), which allows you to sleep comfortably without worrying about the cold and the power consumption of the air cooler. 【7-color LED Light and Large-capacity Water Tank】The air cooler has a 420ml water tank, which can work for 4-6 hours after being loaded with ice/water. The water tank is detachable and easy to clean. The portable air conditioner has built-in LED lights of 7 colors, which can create a good atmosphere for you and help you fall asleep. (You can turn it off when not in use.) 【Provide 2 Years Warranty】Mini air conditioner, light and portable, easy to move, suitable for offices, bedrooms and kitchens, etc. The air conditioner comes with a 2-year warranty. If your air cooler has any problems, please contact us , we will replace or refund for you.