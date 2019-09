Isabel Fay

Personal Lubricant For Sensitive Skin

$23.95

Buy Now Review It

Natural water based lubricant for sensitive skin. Made in USA. Condom safe. Can be used with all sex toys. Isabel Fay sex lubes does not contain parabens and glycerin . Odorless and colorless sex lubricant, cleans up easily and does not stain. Discreet label. 100% Money back guarantee.