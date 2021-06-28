Pulse

Personal Lube And Massage Oil Warming Dispenser

$199.00 $169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Warm lube & oils are more than a luxury — for bodies struggling with dryness, discomfort, and pain, it’s a necessity! We truly believe that when you put the body’s essential needs first, comfort and pleasure naturally follow. Pulse, compatible with Pulse Pods, is a new completely closed system. This means that precisely measured and gently heated Pulse oils or lubricants are dispensed directly from the Pod into your hand for instant use. The days of fumbling with messy, sticky bottles are finally over. After 45-90 seconds the fun begins! WHAT'S INCLUDED: - One Pulse with charging cord. - Four individually sealed, TSA friendly, recyclable Lubricant Pods - Two Aloe-ahh and Two H2Oh! - OR four individually sealed, TSA friendly, recyclable Spoil Me massage oil Pods. - Each Pod contains 6.7 mL. - Weight: 11.3 oz (without Pod) - 6' Power Cord, Input: 100-240V, Output: DC12V - Simply unplug the charging cord and Pulse tucks away in a bedside table. INCLUDES: - 6 colored light options to set the mood - A slider to control the brightness of the light - A locking mechanism in anticipation of curious pets and children Warm: Our pods heat from the inside out with patented inductive heating system. No more flinching due to cold lube! - Hydrating: Formulas loaded with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants that hydrate and calm sensitive skin. - Convenient & Hygienic: The days of fumbling with messy bottles are over. Swipe your hand under the Pulse for a perfectly heated & measured pour. - Medical Grade: Our FDA cleared, medical grade formulations are 100% hypoallergenic, free of parabens, gums, petrochemicals, fragrance, and glycerin. - Condom Compatible: Aloe-ahh is compatible with latex, polyurethane, and polyisoprene condoms. H20h! is compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms. Spoil Me is not meant for use with condoms. - Toy Friendly: H20h! is suitable for use with intimate toys of any kind. Aloe-ahh is suitable for all materials except those made with silicone or porous materials. Spoil Me is not meant for use with toys.