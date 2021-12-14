FLÎKR Fire

Personal Concrete Fireplace

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Huckberry

A safe, portable way to incorporate ambiance and a functioning fire in the home Simply put, humans love fire—hell, most folks have a carved out hole in their family room called a “fireplace” that’s dedicated to our enjoyment of fire. For the folks that want to take it one step further, FLIKR Fire has created the Tabletop Fireplace to let you enjoy the dancing flames of a well-contained fire anywhere in your home. For homemade s’mores in the kitchen, a little touch of class in the living room, or to serve as an elegant greeting on a coffee table, the Tabletop Fireplace is thoughtfully designed and offers a new way to enjoy a simple fire. Please note that an open flame in any capacity is inherently dangerous, please proceed with caution especially when using it in the house