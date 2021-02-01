FLÎKR Fire

This mini fireplace may pack a teensy footprint, but oh, we have lots to say about it. It’s built from sturdy concrete, and it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambience (or, you know, whipping up some s’mores). • Ready in 3, 2, 1: Just pour in a bit of rubbing alcohol, grab a match, and you’ve got yourself a new flame. • Keeps on burning: 5 ounces of rubbing alcohol = 50ish minutes of burn time. Simple. • Clean as can be: Take a deep breath—this one creates soot only where the flame touches, and it’ll never dirty your ceiling. • Food safe: Yep, it’s totally game for cooking, too. (Someone grab the marshmallows and graham crackers.) • Perfectly portable: In the living room, out on the deck...it’s ready to add a little warmth indoors and out, with felt on the bottom to protect your precious surfaces.