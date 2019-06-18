Dinair

Personal Beauty Kit

$127.20

Buy Now Review It

At Dinair

Personal Beauty Kit Includes our Beauty Basic compressor with variable air, Beauty airbrush, 3 foundation shades in your range & 3 bonus shades. Achieve a full face foundation and more. The system includes our professional airbrush for you to do full face airbrush makeup and airbrush hair. Great for personal use and beginning Pro. We have provided everything you need to get started. With practice you will be able to achieve amazing results. You can always add more shades to your kit to do full face makeup, hair highlights and touchups.