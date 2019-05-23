Air Choice

Personal Air Cooler

$37.99

Buy Now Review It

This fits your -. FAST COOLING DOWN: This personal air cooler can fast cooling down the hot air around you. With 3 fan speeds, you could select the perfect wind power as you need. This personal table fan allows you to add ice or ice water into the tank to accelerate the cooling speed. MUTIPLE FUNCTION & LED LIGHTS: This portable air cooler has three functions including air cools, humidifies, and purifies. Unlike other air conditioners, this USB fan could maintain the indoor humidity which will not make you skin feel dry. It can also display 7 colors LED light which will generate more fun for user. ENERGY SAVING &ECO-FRIENDLY：This evaporative air cooler and Humidifier is Freon-free air conditioner which could operate at a low energy consumption. It is supported by USB port and could run a long time after simply filling with water. You can use this mini air cooler all nights safely as it is eco-friendly. UILTRA-QUIET OPERATION: This portable air fan can work powerfully at a low noise level. Under the quite work mode, the quality of air cooling is still unaffected. This ultra-quiet air cooler make you enjoy a comfortable sleep all night with suitable temperature and low-level noise. PORTABLE & EASY TO USE: With portable and compact design, this USB air cooler can be easily moved around. You can place it in your kitchen, dorm, office or anywhere you like. Moreover, you could also take it with you when outdoor in summer hot day.