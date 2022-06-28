Humutan

❄️❄️【4 in 1 Mini Air Cooler】Our air cooler is not only a personal air conditioner but also a desk fan, an air humidifier a night light to bring you moist and comfortable cool air to make you more comfortable in the room. The mini evaporative cooler takes you away from the hot summer and can use a small evaporative cooler all year round. ❄️❄️【2 S Rapid Temperature Falling】Just press and hold the mini air conditioner switch for two seconds, the air cooler lets you rapidly enjoy adjustable three levels of wind speed and 2-level haze adjustment to meet the needs of your different situations. For a better cooling effect, you can add an ice water mixture to the water tank. ❄️❄️【Large Water Tank】The 700ML large water tank air conditioner can use the mist cooling function for 3-4 hours. The built-in water tank of the portable air conditioner has a greater improvement in vision fragrance can also be added inside the air cooler to clean the air, and the scale on the outside can clearly see the amount of water. Come and enjoy the fresh and cool air! ❄️❄️【Suitable For Much Occasions】The portable air conditioner after a full charge, you can take an evaporative air cooler anywhere for quick cooling. An air cooler is an ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, campers, offices, bedrooms, kitchens, or living rooms. ❄️❄️【Quiet Energy Saving and Health】The small air cooler does not contain ozone refrigerant. A portable air conditioner protects the health of your family. This mini air conditioner saves space and economy. The ideal gift for you, your family and friends in summer. Low power consumption for efficient cooling low noise for more peace of mind when sleeping. Let's have a great night in summer with a portable air conditioner! Personal Air Cooler, 4 in 1 Personal Desktop Cooling Fan 3 Speeds 7 Colors Light, 70°Oscillation Mini Air Cooler Fan for Car/Home/Camping, Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner with 700ml Water Tank 🌸Features: The enhanced powerful motor sprays cold air in seconds, and the two speeds atomization function meets your needs from instant cooling to constant cooling. The micro-porous atomizer can form a uniformly fine mist to cool the hot air around you. 🌸Easy to Use Humanized Design: Just add water to the tank and push the button, and you're ready to sit back and enjoy the cool breeze. For a better cooling effect, Air Cooler can add ice cubes to make it cooler. This personal air conditioner adopts a mini portable design, which is easy to carry and store. 🌸Multi-Angle Wind Direction: Equipped with a 700 ml large water tank, the cooling fan can continuously atomize and cool for 6 hours, you can choose 70° oscillation, and the cooling fan provides you with a wide range of cooling. The USB charging port can use as a power bank, laptop, adapter, or car charger. 🌸Wind Speed Test 1st gear 2.2m/s 2nd gear 2.65m/s 3rd gear 3.2m/s 🌸Fan Rotating Speed Test 1st gear 2055RPM 2nd gear 2370RPM 3rd gear 2747RPM 🌸Specifications ❄Model NO: E-01 ❄Color: 2022-White ❄Weight: 1.9 pounds ❄Size: 5.1*5.3*10 in ❄Oscillate Angle: 70 degrees ❄Volume: 700 ml 🌸Package Contains ༄1 x Personal Air Cooler ༄1 x USB Power Cable ༄1 x User Guide