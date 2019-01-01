Mercury Row

Perseus Loveseat

$952.00 $303.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Worthy of their names, it’s hard not to adore love-seats. Whether they’re tacked on to a seating group or used as a primary piece in small-scale living rooms, they add a new look to your layout without stealing valuable floor space. Founded atop a manufactured wood frame, it showcases clean lines and an armless design for a contemporary look. Upholstered in 10% polyester fabric, it features a row of buttons along the center of the back for added interest.