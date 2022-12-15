Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Common Era
Persephone Molten Mini Medallion
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Common Era
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
BUY
$98.00
Mejuri
Common Era
Persephone Molten Mini Medallion
BUY
$195.00
Common Era
Anthropologie
14k Gold Birthstone Necklace And Earrings Set
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Gldn
Frankie Heart Ring
BUY
$64.00
Gldn
More from Common Era
Common Era
Artemis Molten Mini Medallion
BUY
£654.38
Common Era
Common Era
Artemis Goddess Of Wild Things Necklace With Diamond
BUY
$320.00
Common Era
Common Era
Artemis Goddess Of Wild Things Necklace With Diamond
BUY
$256.00
$320.00
Common Era
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
BUY
$98.00
Mejuri
Common Era
Persephone Molten Mini Medallion
BUY
$195.00
Common Era
Anthropologie
14k Gold Birthstone Necklace And Earrings Set
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Gldn
Frankie Heart Ring
BUY
$64.00
Gldn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted