Perricone MD
Hypoallergenic Nourishing Moisturizer
$69.00
At DermStore
Hypoallergenic Nourishing Moisturizer from Perricone MD is a deeply hydrating cream that minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and strengthens skin. This face cream for dry skin contains a powerful combination of ingredients including olive polyphenols, squalene and vitamin E to reduce the appearance of skin discoloration while soothing skin and minimizing scars.