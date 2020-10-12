Perricone MD

High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

$108.00 $75.60

One of our best-selling moisturizers, loaded with powerful antioxidants and nourishing nutrients to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Perricone MD's Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer is rich in texture and deeply hydrates the skin for a visibly radiant and smooth appearance. This unique formulation contains vitamin E, DMAE, and kukui nut seed oil to combat everyday dryness. Brand Story For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients.