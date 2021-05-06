Urban Outfitters

Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry Planter

$14.00

Product Sku: 43545672; Color Code: 010 Made in Japan, this adorable ceramic cat planter has an absorbent felt tongue that slowly "licks" up water from a bowl and perfectly releases it into the plant growing out of it's back! Just keep the little dish filled with water for a happy, healthy, low maintenance pet. Re-usable pot includes wild strawberry seeds and potting soil to get you started! Content + Care - Includes ceramic planter, seeds, peat growing soil + water dish - Ceramic, peat, seeds, felt - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4"l x 2.75"w x 3"h