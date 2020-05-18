Naturtint

Permanent Hair Color – Mahogany Chestnut 4m

$17.95 $11.49

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

Naturtint natural hair color is unlike most hone hair dyes - Naturtint is a ammonia-free hair color that does not contain other harsh chemicals that can irritate and damage your hair. Naturtint is Paraben free as well. Naturtint provides color that lasts while leaving hair healthier and revitalized. It combines natural activators that nourish your hair and highly concentrated micro-pigment dyes for rich, radiant color, allowing you to color your hair with care. Natural hair coloring by Naturtint offers optimum color and care, and everything that you need is in the Naturtint package.