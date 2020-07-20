PAT McGRATH LABS

Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

$32.00

What it is: A sensuous, waterproof eyeliner that delivers elegant precision, letting you achieve the ultimate eye lift as you line and define with inky luxury. What it does: This waterproof formulation lasts for up to 24 hours. It is completely smudge-proof and suitable for hot and humid climates. It delivers a gorgeous color payoff with an intense, inky pigment. The formula dries quickly, and offers an even, playful lining experience without transferring, feathering, skipping, or running. It features a luxe finish with velvety opacity. The soft, skinny Flexi-Art tip provides a unique bend for ultimate flexibility. It delivers effortless control so you can create elegant contours, pristine definition, and an ultra-fine or dramatic line.