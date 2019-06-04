Kaleos

Perlman 4

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kaleos

Perlman 4 USD 195 Sunglasses with flat upper part in monochrome transparent dark green acetate. Acetate arms. Dark green tint base 2 lenses with 100% UV protection. Built-in acetate nose pads. Handmade. Add to basket Details Gender: UnisexType: SunglassesColour ref: 4Glasses ref: 1452289Size: 49-20 Express delivery worldwide All orders are shipped with priority service completely free of charge. The delivery time is 1-2 working days within the European Union and 7 days for countries outside the European Union depending on the time required by customs formalities in each country. In addition, customs fees are assumed entirely by KALEOS (DDP-Delivery Dute Paid) and you do not have to worry about any kind of payment or additional management. Free easy reurns All returns of Kaleos are completely free of charge, we take care of collection and management of your product. You have 14 calendar days from the date of delivery of the product. Ver procedimiento de devolución Secure payment The Secure Electronic Commerce system is based on the card issuer (bank or savings bank) identifying the cardholder before authorizing payment over the Internet. KALEOS adheres to this security protocol, so once the products have been selected and the information required to make the purchase has been provided, a window opens that connects to the bank and asks for its identification. Your card details and password are protected by this security system (through an SSL protocol with https connection) from the moment they are introduced and are not sent to our company under any circumstances. Check that your browser is secure using the padlock symbol and you can also see that the URL varies from http to https. Need help? Live Chat E-mail: hello@kaleoscollection.com Tel: 00 (34) 934 857 092 Tel: 00 800 70500500 (International free phone number)