Amika

Perk Up Talc-free Dry Shampoo

$26.00 $20.80

Buy Now Review It

Description The closest thing to washing your hair without water – a talc-free, true dry cleanser that absorbs oil and refreshes hair with natural rice starch. Leaves no white residue, ever. Benefits Absorbs excess oil, buildup and odor without talc or aluminum, adds volume and cools scalp. Suggested Use Shake well. Hold 8” away and spray focusing on the roots. Massage as you would with a wet shampoo. Brush through.