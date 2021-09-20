Three Sisters By Emma

Periwinkle Kiyam Danglers

C$90.00

Shine and neutral all in one. These light and breezy earrings showcase movement and vibrancy. Play with the direction they face, or mix and match the colours to make them uniquely you. Available in three colours: periwinkle, lavender, and latte. Made with hammered brass, Miyuki delica glass seed beads, and stainless steel, hypoallergenic leverback hooks. Product is made to order - please allow up 3-4 weeks prior to shipping. Rush orders may be possible (please email before order).