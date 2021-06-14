Peripera

Ink The Velvet Lip Tint

$12.00 $8.40

[STAY ALL DAY - BOLD AND LONG LASTING COLORS] Stay a bold lip with our Ink the Velvet Tint! Our tints use a breakthrough formula with high intensity color pigments that naturally stain your lips. The color goes on smooth and will last throughout the day. [VELVETY SMOOTH FORMULA] We use an adhesive formula with a double layer elastomer that fills in the fine curves of your lips so you can get that emollient and silky finish. [WEIGHTLESS AND FRESH FINISH] A lightweight layer of color on your lips helps you get through the day without having your lips feel sticky or clumpy. Comfort is key! [APPLICATOR TIP] Designed with a precision applicator to shape and line your lips for a precise and perfectly applied lip. [FUN AND FLIRTY COLORS] A collection of colors that fits every complexion. Find your signature color from our wide selection of gorgeous shades!