Cheeky Wipes

Period Swimwear – Period Swimmers

$107.31

Buy Now Review It

At Cheeky Wipes

This period proof swimwear can only be returned/exchanged if they have been tried on OVER underwear, haven't been pre-washed or used for a dip and come back with the hygiene strip in place and in their original packaging.Machine wash cold (maximum 30 degrees) and then hang dry. Do not use bleach or fabric softener or put them in the tumble dryer.