A must-have for those experiencing Period Faace, this potent blend can’t stop cramps, but it can help keep skin clean and clear. So if your skin is feeling a little out of balance, look no further - it'll allow you to step off the seesaw of temperamental skin and kick potential breakouts to the kerb. Perfect as an overnight mask or under makeup primer, this Period Faace mask is jam-packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid (which helps transform skin into a sponge so it holds onto as much moisture as possible), green tea (to soothe inflammation and help improve the appearance of sun damage), lavender (provides antiseptic properties, helps balance hormonal skin and smells divine!), antiseptic clary sage, zinc (which helps normalise sebum production and prevent spots from forming) and finally, white willow (which provides a potent dose of salicin – a derivative of salicylic acid that allows for new and improved cell turnover).