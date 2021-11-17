Atelier Cologne

Discover this set of seven mini perfumes from Atelier Cologne’s bestselling fragrances to transport you back to a unique moment. Pacific Lime: Lime, coconut, and eucalyptus notes transports you poolside drinking mojitos with friends. A tropical getaway. Orange Sanguine: Notes of Italian orange, sandalwood, and geranium inspire a relaxed vibe of breakfast on a sunny terrace. Pomelo Paradis: A luscious pomelo perfectly blended with a delicate rose and a powerful vetiver Clementine California: Fresh and fruity notes of clementine, juniper berries, and vetiver creates a summer scent that evokes sunshine, blue skies, and endless miles of sparkling beachfront. Vanille Insensee: Vanilla, lime, and cilantro blended seamlessly to capture the unspeakable romance of the forest at dusk in midsummer. Love Osmanthus: Osmanthus flower from China brings peach like creaminess while lemon from Italy adds brightness and warmth, both grounded by cedarwood from America. Sweet, Fruity, Floral Cedre Atlas: Lemon, cedarwood, and papyrus evoke the feeling of a warm wood cabin on a cold December morning.