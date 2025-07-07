Ellis Brooklyn

Perfume Oil Roll-on

This creamy, intensely moisturizing, sulfate-free mask conditions and softens for healthier, softer curls. Suited for wavy to tight, kinky curls. A blend of natural Shea Butter (Karite) and Monoi Oil delivers potent nourishment and moisture, smoothes strands, eliminates frizz and tangles, and helps reduce split ends and frizz while amplifying your hair’s natural radiance. Botanical extracts help hair retain moisture levels for enduring hydration. Ceramide NG helps protect and strengthen the hair barrier. Phospholipids repair and restore damaged hair. Murumuru Seed Butter is a rich source of oleic, linoleic, and lauric acid. It deeply penetrates each strand to improve strength and flexibility. Our proprietary Environmental Protection Complex features Pro-Vitamin B5 for heat protection, Specialty Rice Protein for solar protection, and Edelweiss Flower Extract for anti-pollution, environmental protection. Scent features musky, toffee base notes brightened by coconut, gardenia, and crisp, refreshing citrus. Clean, vegan, sustainable. Sulfate, silicone, paraben, phthalate, gluten, and cruelty-free. 100% recyclable packaging.