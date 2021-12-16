Maison Louis Marie

Perfume Oil Discovery Set

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

This Product Is: a 5-piece set of minis of Maison Louis Marie's bestselling fragrances Why We Love It: Maison Louis Marie Perfume Oil Discovery Set gives you the opportunity to try and mix 5 of their most popular scent. These roll on perfume oils are perfect for travel and for mixing and matching. no.02 le long fond perfume oil: a savory mixture of hinoki wood accord with notes of cedarwood and patchouli, with a strong amber character. no.04 bois de balincourt perfume oil: a strong sandlewood scent with a dominant cedarwood and sandalwood accord supplemented by a spicy cinnamon nutmeg and an earthy vetiver. no.05 kandilli perfume oil: a tropical tuberose scent complimented by white lily, sitting on a warm amber sandalwood base. no.09 vallee de farney perfume oil: a woodsy, mineral scent with top notes of citrus accord from grapefruit, orange and black pepper, enhanced by cedarwood and patchouli. antidris cassis perfume oil: a scent with a strong earthy base of white rose, and followed by a warm oakmoss, tonka and clean musk end note.