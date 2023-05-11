Ceremonia

Perfume De La Tierra

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ceremonia

Enter the World of Ceremonia. Perfume de la Tierra provokes the duality between nostalgia and modernity, featuring a scent that blooms of soft woody notes and a delicate hint of bergamot. The fragrance also contains the South American Tonka Bean which offers a nostalgic sense of familiarity, alongside subtle whispers of Pink Pepper, Violet, Vetiver and Driftwood. The layered scent opens up and blossoms in its entirety, offering the woodiness of a vibrant, humid rainforest. The Notes: Top: BERGAMOT, PINK PEPPER, BASIL Heart: JASMINE PETALS, PEACH, GINGER Base: VETIVER, TONKA BEAN, DRIFTWOOD