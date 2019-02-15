Inspired by the performance features built into Eddie Bauer apparel and outerwear, these wonderfully soft, microfiber sheet sets are constructed with both performance and comfort in mind. Developed using Eddie Bauer's proprietary FreeDryTM fabric technology, these self hem sheets are easy care, wrinkle resistant, quick drying as well as moisture wicking for optimal comfort. Choose your favorite solid color with confidence and rest assured of quality and comfort. Sheets are available in several color ways.