Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Gaiam
Performance Soft Grip 4mm Yoga Mat
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
PTP
Ptp Microband+ Resistance Bands
BUY
$34.99
rebel
Lululemon
The Reversible Mat 3mm
BUY
$69.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Carry Onwards Travel Yoga Mat
BUY
$89.00
Lululemon
Manduka
Prolite® Yoga Mat 4.7mm
BUY
$85.00
$99.00
Manduka
More from Gaiam
Gaiam
Studio To Street Bag
BUY
$59.45
$69.95
The Iconic
Gaiam
Acupressure Mat & Pillow
BUY
$64.95
Myer
Gaiam
Gaiam Yoga Block + Yoga Strap Combo Set
BUY
$12.73
$14.98
Amazon
Gaiam
Yoga Mat - Premium 6mm Print
BUY
$27.31
Amazon
More from Fitness
Bowflex
Bowflex Selecttech Adjustable Weights And Dumbbells
BUY
$299.00
Amazon Australia
Bern
Helmet Hudson Mips Satin White
BUY
$246.99
Bern
Fluid Form
At-home Gift Voucher
BUY
$54.00
Fluid Form
Lululemon
Double Roller Mini
BUY
$49.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted