Gaiam

Performance Dry-grip Yoga Mat (5mm)

$69.98

Get deeper into your posture during a hot yoga practice when you’re slip- and worry-free on our Performance Dry-Grip Yoga mat from our premium line of yoga mats created for yogis, by yogis. This mat is created with a topcoat that promises to wick away moisture and provide a better grip as temperatures in class rise. The rubber-free construction is also perfect for those with latex sensitivity. And with 5mm of cushioning, it’s also soft on your joints. Manufactured free of the top six most harmful phthalates, this mat is a healthy choice for both you and the planet. Our best-selling yoga mat No-slip mat ideal for hot yoga Wicks away moisture to secure your grip 5mm of premium cushion Supports you and your joints Lightweight and durable Rubber, Latex, and 6P free Comes with our lifetime guarantee Professional Quality: Our performance line of professional quality products are designed by yogis, for yogis, and created to inspire mindful movement. These products are designed with care and attention to high-quality materials, thoughtful design, and durable construction. Whether for personal or professional use, these products are built to last. Find the perfect mat or accessory that’s right for you and shop the rest of our Performance Line. Measurements: 68"L x 24"W x 5mm; 4.25lbs. Materials: PVC. Latex Free. 6P Free: Free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP, and DNOP phthalates. Care Instructions: Yoga mats release a very strong but harmless odor when first unwrapped. Please unroll and air out your mat for 2-3 days before use. Spot clean with our Yoga Mat Wash or damp cloth with cold water and mild detergent. Dry flat. The mat may fade and become brittle and unusable if exposed to the sun for extended periods of time. We recommend storing your mat in a mat bag when not in use. Learn more about How to Remove That New Yoga Mat Smell.