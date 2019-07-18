Make Up For Ever

Perfector - Blurring Skin Tint Spf25

£28.00

At Escentual

The Ultra HD Perfector is a daily makeup base that provides your skin with sheer and buildable coverage. Undetectable and seamless, the instant glow that the MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Perfector gives works beautifully with 4K cameras to create a finished look that is both healthy-looking and perfected. Whilst smoothing away imperfections without a cakey or overdone feel, the Ultra HD Perfector - Blurring Skin Tint contains an SPF25 that protects your skin from harmful pollutants and UV rays. In addition, the infusion of ultra-fine silica powder blurs away pores and irregularities for a soft-focus look that feels comfortable.