What it is: A perfector that goes beyond a foundation, giving your skin natural, matte, undetectable coverage.What it does: Bouncy to the touch, its unique moldable texture minimizes the appearance of pores and offers moisturizing properties while concealing imperfections, leaving the skin looking airbrushed. Complete with a sponge, it's also the perfect mattifying touchup on the go.How to use: To apply, simply tap, pat and blend for seamless coverage. Wear it alone or layered over other foundation, or use it throughout the day as a quick-fix touchup.