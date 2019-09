Blouse by Geoffrey J. Finch

Perfection Tee

£65.00

It’s got to be perfect... The universe doesn’t allow perfection and neither does Blous e Art by delectable duo Craig & Karl *********************** A reflection on perfection: There's just something so glorious about a flawless white tee, no? The writing's on the cotton jersey: PERFECTION in red reverse embroidery How does one care for perfection? Delicately. And wash with other whites and lights Size Guide