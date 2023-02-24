Urban Outfitters

Perfection Bath Mat

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78541612; Color Code: 018 Move and groove through your daily routine with this bath mat featuring groovy block lettering surrounded by kitschy shapes. Hand tufted from seriously soft cotton, this bath mat is so cushy underfoot. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Tufted bath mat from UO Home - Topped with groovy lettering and florals - Made from cushy cotton that’s so soft underfoot - UO exclusive Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 20"l x 30"w