PerfectFit

Buck Off – Buck Angel Ftm Stroker

Uniquely designed with your pleasure in mind, Perfect Fit presents to you the Official Buck-Off Buck Angel FTM Stroker, perfect for transmen who desire stroking fun that meets your particular needs Made with a body-safe, high-quality silicone-TPR blend, this FTM stroker offers incredibly intense suction and massage capabilities with maximum genital coverage, perfect for exciting solo sessions or couple`s play with an ever-adoring partner ``Loving your new body is what it`s all about,`` (as Buck says), so gently massage with your favorite water-based lube to the point of erection, slip this stroker sleeve on and wrap your cock in squeezy hand-love for maximum stimulation The Buck-off' - The official Buck Angel stroker is the first product designed specifically for transmen to engage in stroking fun. Every man loves to stroke, but not every man is the same. We engineered this using Buck's vision for how the product should feel and fit. Buck has a mission to help transmen become comfortable with their bodies, and the Buck-off is an exceptional product for achieving this. Made with Perfect Fit's ultra-soft SilaSkin' the Buck-off is so pleasurable to touch it is addictive. This is Buck's signature toy sized for the transman who has started transition. As Buck says "Loving your new body is what it's all about.' Materials: Silicone BlendSize Length: 3 inchesHow to Clean Item: Wash before and after each use.Lubricant: Water Based Lubricant Safe