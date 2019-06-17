Cuisinart

Perfectemp® 14-cup Coffeemaker

Some like it hot! The PerfectTemp Coffeemaker brews a 14-cup pot hotter than most without any loss in quality of flavor. Choose bold or clean tasting coffee with the Brew Strength Control, and have it ready whenever you want thanks to the 24-hour fully automatic programmable timer. You can even pause the brewing in mid cycle to enjoy a cup of joe instantaneously. An intuitive control panel plus a large backlit digital display make the machine easy to use right out of the box, while sleek stainless steel details have it looking like machines twice its cost.