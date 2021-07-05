Anastasia Beverly Hills

Perfect Your Brows Kit

£25.00 £20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A brow pencil and gel duo. Featuring two of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ most iconic and bestselling products, the Brow Wiz + Mini Dip Brow Gel Duo has everything you need to seriously upgrade your brow game. Perfect for helping you create bold and detailed brows, the set features the Brow Wiz, an ultra-slim pencil made with the perfect blend of wax and colour for outlining and detailing the brows with precision and payoff. To set the brows in place, the set features a Mini Dipbrow Gel to coat the brow hairs in pigmented colour to create that full, define look. Cruelty free Set Includes: Brow Wiz, full size - An ultra-fine brow pencil for convenient and effortless brow shaping. Mini Dipbrow Gel, 2.2g - A highly pigmented gel with a long-lasting, waterproof formula.