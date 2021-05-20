Lulus

Perfect Vacay Cream Striped Skort

Lulus Exclusive! The Lulus Perfect Vacay Cream Striped Skort is the easiest way to achieve that easy and breezy summer look! Lightweight cotton-linen blend fabric, with mustard yellow and blue stripes, shapes this mini skort that has a high waist and relaxed fit shorts. An overlapping panel at the front ties at the hip. Elastic at back for fit. Pair with the matching top for a complete look!